AUD/USD hits a five-week high around 0.6800, amidst US CPI cooling down, cementing a Fed skip

- AUD/USD gains 0.55%, trading at 0.6787 despite the US CPI data release.
- Fed is likely to delay rate hike as inflation cools; Futures suggest hike likelihood at 58.2% next month.
- Despite the ongoing RBA tightening cycle, AUD boosted by marginal gain in Consumer Confidence
AUD/USD remains trading in the green, extending its rally to four straight days, but gave back some of its earlier gains following an inflation report in the United States (US). Data released from Australia in the Asian session lifted the pair, but at the time of writing, it exchanges hands at 0.6783, up 0.55%.
Inflation slowdown gives room for Fed's pause; AUD/USD nears weekly high
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released May inflation figures, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanding 4% YoY, below estimates of 4.1% and the prior’s month 4.9%. Excluding volatile items, the so-called core CPI stood at 5.3% YoY, aligned with estimates, though it ticked 0.2% lower than April’s data.
Therefore, as inflation cools, the Federal Reserve (Fed) can skip a rate hike in June to check the economic status before the July meeting. Money market futures estimate the Fed would raise rates 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%-5.50% next month, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, with chances standing at 58.2%, higher than a week ago.
After the inflation release, the AUD/USD edged towards a five-week high of 0.6802 before making a U-turn as investors digested US data. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD has resumed its uptrend, approaching the 0.6790 area, shy of the 0.68 handle.
On the Aussie (AUD) front, Consumer Confidence for June, revealed by Westpac, printed a marginal gain of 0.2%, above estimates of 0%, but smashed May figures of -7.9%. Nevertheless, it should be said the reading remains at soft levels, with Australians hurt by the high inflationary pressures and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tightening cycle.
Must read: FOMC Preview: Banks expect the Fed to take a break, but signal higher rates ahead
Upcoming events
The US economic docket will feature the US Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision, followed by the Fed Chair Powell press conference. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for May will be revealed earlier.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains neutrally biased, slightly tilted upwards, as the 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) sit above the spot price. However, to resume its bullish continuation, the AUD/USD must reclaim 0.6800 before testing the psychological 0.6850 before challenging the February 21 high of 0.6919. Conversely, failure at 0.6800 could pave the way for a test of the 200-day EMA at 0.6758.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6615
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6738
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6774
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.