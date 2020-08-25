AUD/USD rallies to fresh sessison high as the greenback bleeds-out to test critical support

- AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7194 and around the highs of the day so far.
- The US dollar bleeds out in the final hours of the New York session as traders start to focus on the Jackson Hole.
AUD/USD has moved in a range between 0.7150 and 0.7196, up 0.47% at the time of writing while the DXY trades 1 pip above the 93 figure.
Meanwhile, less optimism has been reflected through the Aussie of late as markets have started to doubt the reflation story after a set of grim domestic surveys.
Overnight, the latest survey showed that payroll jobs declined 0.8% over the fortnight ending 8 August and jobs are now down 4.9% since the w/e 14 March.
This is the weakest they’ve been since early June. Total payroll wages are down 6.2% since mid-March, deteriorating from −1.7% in early July.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics noted that “some of the initial impacts” from the Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 in regional Victoria were captured, but it’s likely the impact will be larger and clearer in coming weeks.
However, it is not just Victoria where weakness is showing up.
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the jobs recovery elsewhere in the country also appears to be stalling, particularly in New South Wales and the ACT.
We are expecting outright falls in employment in August-September.
If there is continued emphasis on the weakening climate in the economy, the fact that AUD has been regarded as the most overvalued currency among the G10 pro-cyclicals, AUD will be vulnerable if markets start pricing out some market recovery.
Still, with the greenback under scrutiny, USD bearish sentiment will potentially lend a lifeline to the AUD/USD bulls.
The Jackson Hole this week is critical
Given the persistent inflation undershoot, the Federal Reserve is expected to indicate that rates could be lower for longer during a symposium themed and entitled as “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for monetary policy”.
Fed Chairman Powell’s keynote address will be the focus where he is expected to offer more insights on the Fed’s review of monetary policy and the anticipated average inflation targeting.
That could help to underpin the downside case for the greenback and simultaneously prop up the US stock markets (AUD correlated) until the FOMC that next meets on 15/16th September.
AUD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7196
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7174
|Daily SMA50
|0.7046
|Daily SMA100
|0.6799
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7205
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD re-takes 0.7200 post upbeat Australian data
AUD/USD extends the advance and regains 0.7200 after the upbeat Australian Q2 Construction Work Done data. US-China trade deal optimism helped markets overcome challenges to the American push for virus treatment/vaccine.
Gold keeps buyers hopeful around $1,930
Gold prices extend Tuesday’s US session recovery moves from $1,914.40. Risk-tone remains positive but the USD weakness favors the bulls. Asian session calendar stays mostly light but trade/virus concerns become the key to watch.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 106.00 amid upbeat risk tone
USD/JPY prints three-day winning streak while attacking 106.50. Upbeat Japanese PPI, vaccine news become latest catalysts to watch. US-China trade deal talks, US push for COVID-19 cure and mixed American data played their parts earlier.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.
Why stocks fell but currencies rallied
At the start of the NY trading session, investors were buying currencies and equities. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to record highs, leading high beta currencies such as euro, sterling and the comm dollars higher.