AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tests psychological 0.6450 support, aligns with nine-day EMA

AUD/USD may target a six-month high at 0.6537, reached on Monday.

The RSI remains above the 50 level, reinforcing the prevailing bullish bias.

The crucial support appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.6448.

The AUD/USD pair continues to lose ground for the second successive day, trading around 0.6450 during the European hours on Tuesday. The bullish bias is prevailing as the technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is remaining within the ascending channel pattern.

The short-term price momentum is still stronger as the AUD/USD pair remains slightly above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also remains comfortably above 50, suggesting sustained upward momentum.

On the upside, the AUD/USD pair could test a six-month high at 0.6537, which was recorded on May 26. A successful break above this level could reinforce the bullish bias and lead the pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6620, followed by the seven-month high at 0.6687, recorded in November 2024.

The AUD/USD pair is testing the immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 0.6448. A break below this level could weaken the bullish bias and prompt the pair to test the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6420, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6379.

Further decline below this crucial support zone could cause the emergence of the bearish bias and open the doors for the AUD/USD pair to navigate the region around 0.5914, the lowest since March 2020.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart