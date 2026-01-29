TRENDING:
  • AUD/USD continues scaling higher and hitting multi-year peaks for the ninth straight day.
  • The bullish technical setup backs the case for an extension of the well-established trend.
  • The daily RSI is flashing extremely overbought conditions, and warrants caution for bulls.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Extends rally to fresh high since February 2023, near 0.7100
The AUD/USD pair extends its strong uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so and jumps to a fresh high since February 2023, closer to the 0.7100 mark, during the Asian session on Thursday. Moreover, the supportive technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

Against the backdrop of repeated failures to find acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) since June 2025, the recent breakout through a multi-week-old trading range hurdle, around mid-0.6700s, was seen as a key trigger for bulls. Adding to this, a daily close above the 0.7000 psychological mark, for the first time since February 2023, validates the near-term positive outlook for the AUD/USD pair.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line extends above the Signal line and holds above zero, with the histogram widening positively, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 87 points to overbought conditions, making it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.

On the 1-hour chart, an ascending channel guides the advance, with resistance near 0.7128 that could cap gains. With price pressing the channel’s upper band, the near-term bias rests on whether buyers can secure a breakout; failure there would keep the AUD/USD pair contained within the rising structure. On setbacks, initial support aligns at the channel floor near 0.7029, where dips could stabilize before the trend resumes.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD daily chart

Chart Analysis AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-2.48%-2.99%-3.35%-2.21%-4.56%-3.98%-3.71%
EUR2.48%-0.52%-0.92%0.28%-2.12%-1.52%-1.28%
GBP2.99%0.52%-0.42%0.80%-1.63%-1.02%-0.76%
JPY3.35%0.92%0.42%1.19%-1.23%-0.65%-0.37%
CAD2.21%-0.28%-0.80%-1.19%-2.40%-1.81%-1.55%
AUD4.56%2.12%1.63%1.23%2.40%0.61%0.87%
NZD3.98%1.52%1.02%0.65%1.81%-0.61%0.26%
CHF3.71%1.28%0.76%0.37%1.55%-0.87%-0.26%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the mid-1.1900s following the daily close on Wall Street on Thursday. The pair’s vacillating price action comes amid marginal losses in the US Dollar, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision and keep an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces some increasing selling pressure, building on Wednesday’s losses and revisiting the 1.3750 zone on Thursday. Cable’s decline to two-day lows comes in response to the marked advance in the Greenback while traders have started to shift their focus to next week’s BoE gathering.

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold accelerates its daily correction and retests the $5,100 region per troy ounce, turning negative for the day and fading the earlier bull run to all-time highs around $5,600. The precious metal’s steep sell-off comes on the back of the better tone in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $85,000 in the North American session on Thursday, dropping nearly 3% in the one-hour timeframe. The move has seen the largest crypto by market cap erase over 5% of its value within the past 24 hours, briefly reaching $84,400, its lowest level since December 1, according to Binance data.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

