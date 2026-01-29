The AUD/USD pair extends its strong uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so and jumps to a fresh high since February 2023, closer to the 0.7100 mark, during the Asian session on Thursday. Moreover, the supportive technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

Against the backdrop of repeated failures to find acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) since June 2025, the recent breakout through a multi-week-old trading range hurdle, around mid-0.6700s, was seen as a key trigger for bulls. Adding to this, a daily close above the 0.7000 psychological mark, for the first time since February 2023, validates the near-term positive outlook for the AUD/USD pair.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line extends above the Signal line and holds above zero, with the histogram widening positively, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 87 points to overbought conditions, making it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.

On the 1-hour chart, an ascending channel guides the advance, with resistance near 0.7128 that could cap gains. With price pressing the channel’s upper band, the near-term bias rests on whether buyers can secure a breakout; failure there would keep the AUD/USD pair contained within the rising structure. On setbacks, initial support aligns at the channel floor near 0.7029, where dips could stabilize before the trend resumes.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD daily chart