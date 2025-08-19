- AUD/USD drops over 0.5% to near 0.6455, its lowest level in two weeks.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds firm near a four-day high around 98.22.
- The Greenback is supported by cautious sentiment ahead of Fed minutes and Jackson Hole Symposium.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with AUD/USD slipping to its lowest level in two weeks. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains strength ahead of key US macro events, including the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July meeting minutes on Wednesday and Friday’s Jackson Hole Symposium, prompting cautious repositioning across currency markets.
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading near 0.6453, down over 0.5% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, is holding firm near a four-day high around 98.22, underpinned by cautious market sentiment and broad-based Dollar strength.
From a technical perspective, AUD/USD is currently testing support near the 0.6450 mark on the 4-hour chart. The pair has been drifting lower since briefly peaking above 0.6550 on August 14, forming a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, indicative of a short-term bearish trend.
A sustained break below 0.6450 would expose the next immediate support at 0.6420, the monthly low from August 1. A failure to hold above this zone could trigger a deeper pullback toward the June low at 0.6385
On the upside, initial resistance is seen near the 21-period Simple Moving Average, currently at 0.6498. This coincides with recent intraday swing highs and could cap any recovery attempts. A break above that would bring the 50-period SMA into focus. However, the 0.6550 level remains the key to shift the broader bias back to neutral, as it marks the August swing high and a strong prior rejection point.
Momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart paint a bearish picture for AUD/USD. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 28.5, slipping firmly into oversold territory. While this suggests selling pressure is elevated, it also raises the risk of a temporary bounce or consolidation, especially if the pair holds above the 0.6450-0.6420 support area.
However, given the prevailing trend of lower highs and lower lows, the oversold reading currently supports continuation rather than reversal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has shown a fresh bearish crossover, with the histogram turning negative, pointing to strengthening downside momentum, albeit still modest while near the zero line. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) stands at 19.6, indicating that although the trend is not yet strongly directional, bearish strength is beginning to build. A rise above 20 in the coming sessions could further validate the downside momentum.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.
Next release: Wed Aug 20, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comes under pressure, approaches 1.1650
The US Dollar’s slight uptick kept EUR/USD under pressure on Tuesday, as traders focused on renewed Russia–Ukraine headlines while looking ahead to the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3500 to hit five-day lows
GBP/USD now accelerates its downside impulse and recedes to multi-day lows in the sub-1.3500 zone on Tuesday. Cable’s daily downtick comes on the back of the marginal gains in the Greenback and steady prudence ahead of the upcoming UK inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold tumbles to three-week troughs below $3,320
The selling pressure now picks up pace and drags Gold prices to their lowest level in the last three weeks below the $3,320 mark per troy ounce. The precious metal’s losses come in a context of slight gains in the greenback and a widespread decline in US yields across the board, while easing geopolitical tensions also contribute to the pullback.
Crypto market downturn persists as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP test key supports
Bitcoin drops below the $115,000 level, risking the loss of the 50-day EMA. Ethereum descends within a rising channel, with bears targeting the $4,000 psychological level. Ripple’s XRP dangles at the $3.00 psychological support amid mounting selling pressure.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.