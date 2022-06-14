- AUD/USD dribbles around intraday high during the first positive day in five.
- RSI rebound, bullish MACD signals hint at further recovery from monthly low.
- Descending trend line from late Wednesday appears a tough nut to crack for buyers.
- Bears need to break immediate support to retake control.
AUD/USD fades rebound from monthly low as it retreats to 0.6950 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair jostles with a downward sloping resistance line from Friday, around 0.6970 by the press time.
However, bullish MACD signals and the RSI (14) recovery from the oversold territory hints at the AUD/USD pair’s further rebound.
That said, the 0.7000 psychological magnet and the 50-HMA level near 0.7015 seem to lure the pair buyers.
Following that, a one-week-long resistance line, close to 0.7050 at the latest, will be crucial for the AUD/USD bulls to watch.
Meanwhile, fresh downside needs validation from an immediate support line surrounding 0.6930, as well as the 0.6900 round figure, before directing AUD/USD bears towards the yearly low near 0.6830, marked in May.
Should the quote remains bearish past 0.6830, March 2020 high near 0.6685 will gain the market’s attention.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7119
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7226
|Daily SMA200
|0.725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7056
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
