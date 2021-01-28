AUD/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 0.7600, seems vulnerable near one-month lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday.
  • The set-up remains firmly in favour of bearish trades and supports prospects for a further downfall.
  • Attempted recovery move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7650 support breakpoint.

The AUD/USD pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The downward trajectory dragged the pair to fresh one-month lows during the first half of the European session, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the 0.7600 mark.

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair on Wednesday decisively broke through a short-term ascending trend-line support extending from early November. A subsequent slide below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.6990-0.7820 strong positive move might have already set the stage for additional near-term weakness.

The bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started driving into the negative territory. Some follow-through selling below 50-day SMA support, around the 0.7585 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to slide further.

The downward trajectory might then drag the AUD/USD pair towards the key 0.7500 psychological mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, would pave the way for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.7650 horizontal support breakpoint. This, in turn, should now act as a strong barrier, which if cleared decisively might trigger some short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair back towards the 0.7700 round-figure mark.

AUD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7594
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 0.766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7731
Daily SMA50 0.7579
Daily SMA100 0.7378
Daily SMA200 0.7147
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7764
Previous Daily Low 0.7644
Previous Weekly High 0.7783
Previous Weekly Low 0.7658
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7689
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7614
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7569
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7494
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7735
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7809
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7855

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on the defensive around 1.2100 amid firmer US dollar

EUR/USD on the defensive around 1.2100 amid firmer US dollar

EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop below 1.2100, as stock markets remain weak. Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German CPI for January and US Q4 advance GDP release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine

GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day while heading towards 1.3650 amid broad-based US dollar strength. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD News

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?

So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?

Read more

DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high

DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high

Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations. 

Read more

Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1

Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1

The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures