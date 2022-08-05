- AUD/USD is about to finish the week with losses of 1.10%.
- A bearish-engulfing candle pattern and the RSI’s crossing below 50 are two reasons that could tumble the AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD sellers eye a break below 0.6900, on its way towards 0.6800.
The AUD/USD drops substantially, courtesy of upbeat US economic data, which sent the major plunging from daily highs around 0.6974 towards the day’s lows at 0.6869, though as Wall Street closed, the Aussie trimmed some of those losses. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6910, down 0.82%.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD daily chart portrays the pair below the confluence of the August 4 low and the 50-day EMA around 0.6952. It’s worth noting that earlier, the major dived below the intersection of a five-month-old downslope trendline and the 20-day EMA, around 0.6892, but it was short-lived and bounced toward current exchange rates.
Still, the AUD/USD is downward biased for some reasons: first, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just crossed below the 50-midline, indicating sellers are gathering momentum. And the second reason would be that the last two-daily candles formed a bearish-engulfing candle pattern, implying that sellers outweighed buyers.
Therefore, the AUD/USD path of least resistance is downwards, and the pair’s first support would be the 0.6900 figure. Once cleared, the next stop will be the 20-day EMA at 0.6892, followed by the 0.6800 mark.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6910
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|0.697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6892
|Daily SMA50
|0.696
|Daily SMA100
|0.7111
|Daily SMA200
|0.7164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6991
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
