AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sees establishment above the 0.6900-0.6923 supple zone

- Stability above the supply zone placed in a 0.6900-0.6923 range will accelerate the upside momentum.
- The upward sloping trendline placed from July 14 low at 0.6680 will act as major support ahead.
- A range shift to 60.00-80.00 by the RSI (14) signals more gains ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.6883-0.6913 in the late New York session on Tuesday. The asset has refreshed its July high at 0.6927 and is aiming for more upside amid a weaker US dollar index (DXY).
Aussie bulls have tested the critical supply zone that is placed in a narrow range of 0.6900-0.6923. The asset may attempt to establish above the same in order to shift its auction profile higher. The upward sloping trendline placed from July 14 low at 0.6680, adjoining July 15 low at 0.6734 will act as key support for the counter.
The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at .6864 and 0.6818 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum will continue further.
Should the asset correct minutely to Tuesday’s high at 0.6913, bargain buyers will initiate significant longs which will drive the asset towards June 28 high at 0.6965. A breach of the latter will send the major towards the psychological resistance at 0.7000.
A steep fall below the round-level support of 0.6800 will strengthen the greenback bulls. This may decline the pair towards July 13 low at 0.6724, followed by July 14 low at 0.6680.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.692
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6897
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6844
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.7195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6802
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
