AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sat plumb in the middle of a multi-week range

- AUD/USD is trading in the middle of a multi-week range.
- It is in a sideways short-term trend that is tipped to extend.
- More recently it has contracted further, forming a “mini-range” within a range.
AUD/USD continues trading up and down within a range on the 4-hour price chart. Since June 19 the waves of buying and selling have narrowed even further, forming a sort of temporary “mini-range” within a range.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
AUD/USD could move either higher or lower within the range – at the moment it is difficult to tell which way next. A break above the mini-range high at 0.6679 would probably indicate a continuation up to the range ceiling at 0.6709. Likewise a break below the mini-range low at 0.6625 would probably lead to a move down to the range floor at 0.6590.
The short-term trend is sideways and as long as price remains within the bounds of the range it will likely keep ping-ponging up and down, extending the trend – “the trend is your friend”.
It would require a decisive breakout of the range to signal a change to a more directional mode. An upside break is marginally more likely to happen because the trend prior to the formation of the range was bullish. The breakout move is likely to be volatile given the range highs and lows have been touched multiple times.
A decisive break above the ceiling of the range would see a follow-through to a conservative target at 0.6770; a decisive break below the range floor would indicate a follow-through to an initial target at 0.6521.
A decisive break would be one in which a longer-than-average candle broke out of the range and closed near its high or low, or three successive candles of the same color broke cleanly through the range top or bottom.
The targets are generated using the technical-analysis method of extrapolating the height of the range by a Fibonacci 0.618 ratio higher (in the case of an upside break) or lower (in the case of a downside break). A more generous target would come from extrapolating the full height of the range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
