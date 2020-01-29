AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rises above 50-HMA, bull reversal in the making?

- The sell-off in the AUD/USD seems to have run out of steam.
- The pair is currently trading above the 50-hour average.
- A close above 0.6765 would confirm a bullish reversal candlestick pattern on the daily chart.
AUD/USD has moved above the 50-hour moving average (HMA) in Asia, but the bulls are not out of the woods yet. A daily close above 0.6765 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal pattern.
Long-tailed candle
The pair created a long-tailed candle on Tuesday, signaling bearish exhaustion. If the follow-through is strong in the form of a convincing close above 0.6765 on Wednesday, a bullish reversal candlestick pattern would be confirmed on the daily chart.
At press time, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6772 - above Tuesday's high of 0.6765, where the 5-hour MA is currently placed. If a bullish close remains elusive, the pair could trade in a sideways manner for a few days.
Meanwhile, acceptance under Tuesday's low of 0.6737 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from the Jan. 2 high of 0.7016.
The Australian inflation data for December bettered estimates, forcing markets to scale back expectations for an RBA rate cut on Feb. 4. Further, the futures on the S&P 500 are pointing to risk reset. AUD/USD, therefore, is more likely to print a bullish close above 0.6765.
A bearish close may be seen if the US Federal Reserve sounds hawkish, yielding a broad-based US dollar rally.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6881
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6842
|Daily SMA200
|0.6875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6889
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6801
