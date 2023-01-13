- AUD/USD fails ahead of the 0.7000 mark and corrects from a multi-month top touched on Friday.
- A combination of factors helps revive the USD demand and exerts downward pressure on the pair.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The AUD/USD pair retreats from the vicinity of the 0.7000 psychological mark or the highest level since August 26 and continues losing ground through the early North American session. The pair drops to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6935 region in the last hour, eroding a part of the previous day's post-US CPI gains and snapping a two-day winning streak.
A modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields helps the US Dollar to stall its recent decline to a seven-month low. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse - as depicted by a sharp fall in the equity markets - further benefits the greenback's relative safe-haven status and weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, rising bets for smaller Fed rate hikes might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the buck and limit deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been scaling higher along an ascending channel over the past three months or so, which points to a well-established uptrend. Adding to this, the recent breakout through the very important 200-day SMA and the overnight strength beyond the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the April-October 2022 downfall favours bullish traders. This, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support near the 0.6900 mark ahead of the 0.6870-0.6865 horizontal zone. This is followed by support near the 0.6830 region (200- DMA), which should now act as a pivotal point for the AUD/USD pair. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall towards the 0.6800 mark en route to the trend-channel support. The latter is pegged around the mid-0.6700s and nears the 38.2% Fibo. level, which should protect any further decline.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.7000 mark before placing fresh bets. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7030-0.7035 region and the 0.7070-0.7075 zone before eventually climbing to the 0.7100 round figure.
AUD/USD daily cahrt
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6938
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.678
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6985
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.