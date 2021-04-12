AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable amid an impending bear cross on 1D chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD falls for the second straight day on Monday.
  • An impending bear cross on the daily chart keeps the bears hopeful.
  • RSI looks south below the midline, with more downside in the offing.

AUD/USD is back in the red zone starting out a fresh week on Monday, having faded Friday’s rebound to near 0.7625 region.

The sentiment around the aussie remains sour amid a broad-based US dollar recovery. The downbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell’s encouraging comments seem to bode well for the greenback.

Meanwhile, covid vaccine delays in Australia also weigh on the aussie dollar. Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian noted that he fears Australia will be left behind as the rest of the world opens.

From a near-term technical perspective, the bears have regained control, as AUD/USD now looks to retest Friday’s low of 0.7588.

An impending bear cross on the daily chart, represented by the 21-daily moving average (DMA) on the verge of piercing the 100-DMA from above, points to more losses in the offing.

Adding credence to further downside, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges lower while below the midline, currently at 43.10.

A sustained break below Friday’s low could expose the April 1 low of 0.7531. Further south, the 0.7500 round figure could be put to test.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

On the flip side, any recovery attempts could face stiff resistance around 0.7657, the confluence of the 21 and 100-DMAs.

The next stop for the AUD bulls is seen at the April 7 high of 0.7678, as a test of the 0.7700 mark remains inevitable.

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7600
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.7623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.766
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7654
Daily SMA200 0.7411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7662
Previous Daily Low 0.7588
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7586
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.755
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7512
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7661
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7699
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7735

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as US dollar attempts a recovery

EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as US dollar attempts a recovery

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid cautious market mood. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh Fed Chair Powell's upbeat message. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears likely to maintain the pressure

GBP/USD: Bears likely to maintain the pressure

GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as US dollar attempts a recovery

EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as US dollar attempts a recovery

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid cautious market mood. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh Fed Chair Powell's upbeat message. 

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon

Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon

Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.

Read more

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits

Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures