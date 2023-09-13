AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains confined around 0.6420, eyes on US CPI data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • AUD/USD oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6418, losing 0.12% on the day.
  • The pair trades above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs on the one-hour chart.
  • The immediate resistance level is seen at 0.6432; the key support level is located at the 0.6400-0.6410 region.

The AUD/USD pair remains confined around the 0.6410-0.6427 region in a narrow trading band during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and Australian employment data on Thursday could trigger volatility in the market.

Meanwhile, the Aussie (AUD) is capped by the downbeat Australian data. Data released on Tuesday reported that Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for September fell by 1.5% to 79.7, following a 0.4% drop In the previous reading. The figure has remained below 100, the longest period since the early 1990s recession, and fueled concern about the impact of the economic slowdown in China.

From the technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair trades above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the one-hour chart, indicating that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.

The immediate resistance level for AUD/USD is seen near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 0.6432. Further north, the 0.6500-0.6505 regions appear a tough nut to crack for Aussie bears. The mentioned level represents the confluence of a psychological round mark and a high of August 14. Any meaningful follow-through buying above the latter could pave the way to 0.6522 (high of August 15) and 0.6570 (high of August 9).

On the flip side, the key support level is located at the 0.6400-0.6410 region, representing the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, 100-hour EMA, and a psychological round figure. A decisive breach of the latter will see the next stop at 0.6380 (low of August 25) and finally at 0.6365 (low of August 17).

It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bearish territory below 50, challenging the pair’s immediate downside for the time being.
 

AUD/USD one-hour chart

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6418
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.6426
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6427
Daily SMA50 0.6571
Daily SMA100 0.6622
Daily SMA200 0.671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.644
Previous Daily Low 0.6408
Previous Weekly High 0.648
Previous Weekly Low 0.6357
Previous Monthly High 0.6724
Previous Monthly Low 0.6364
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6428
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6393
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6441
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6472

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day

AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus

USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus

USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data

Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data

Gold is extending the previous decline while heading toward the $1,900 threshold early Wednesday. XAU/USD price has come under renewed selling pressure, as the United States Dollar (USD) is attempting a rebound amid a cautious market environment and higher US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff

Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff

Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.

Read more

Feeling the heat from higher oil prices

Feeling the heat from higher oil prices

Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures