AUD/USD takes the bids to rise to a fresh high since August 2022.

A clear upside break of previous resistance from November, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.

Nearly overbought RSI (14), multiple hurdle since June 2022 challenge immediate upside.

AUD/USD bulls cheer the strong Aussie inflation data as the quote renews the five-month peak near 0.7115 during early Wednesday.

In addition to the upbeat prints of the quarterly Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Reserve Bank of Australia Trimmed Mean CPI, the Aussie pair’s ability to successfully cross an ascending trend line from November 15, around 0.7095 at the latest, also favor the bulls. It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals add strength to the upside move.

However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since June 2022, around 0.7130-40 restricts appears a strong resistance for the AUD/USD pair traders. Adding strength to the stated hurdle is the overbought condition of the RSI (14).

Should the Aussie pair stays comfortably beyond 0.7140, the odds of witnessing the pair’s run-up toward the mid-2022 peak surrounding 0.7285 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, intraday sellers could take entries in case the AUD/USD price drops below the resistance-turned-support line near 0.7095.

Even so, the previous weekly high near 0.7065 and the last Thursday’s low near 0.6870 may test the AUD/USD bears.

It should be noted that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s June-October 2022 downside and the 200-DMA, respectively near 0.6855 and 0.6815, appear the last defense of the pair buyers as a clear of the same might confirm the bearish trend.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected