AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair recovers toward 0.6400, remains under pressure

- AUD/USD trades higher around 0.6390 but remains under pressure due to China-linked fears.
- Momentum indicators suggest that the short-term trajectory is favoring a sideways trend.
- Weekly low emerges as the key support aligned to 0.6350 psychological level.
AUD/USD recovers from the previous day’s losses, trading higher around 0.6390 during the early hours of the European session on Friday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) experienced downward pressure due to the Chinese economic fears along with US-China trade tensions. Additionally, investors are expecting a dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regarding the interest rate-hike cycle.
Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to attend the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi this upcoming Saturday is anticipated to further intensify the existing strain in the already fragile and deteriorating relationship between China and the United States (US), particularly with the presence of US President Joe Biden at the event.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays below the centerline but lies above the signal line. This configuration indicates that the recent momentum is relatively tepid and in a sideways direction.
The pair could find immediate support around the weekly low at 0.6357 level lined up with the 0.6350 psychological level. A firm break below that level could push the AUD/USD pair to navigate the region around the 0.6200 level.
On the upside, the 0.6400 psychological level is acting as a key resistance, following the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6454 aligned to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6483 level.
In the near future, it is anticipated that the AUD/USD pair will continue to exhibit a bearish outlook, provided that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
AUD/USD: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6437
|Daily SMA50
|0.6586
|Daily SMA100
|0.663
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6395
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6362
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6426
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
