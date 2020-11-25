AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off multi-day high, rising wedge on 1H probes bulls

AUD/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in three weeks below 0.7400.

MACD turns bearish, 200-HMA adds to the downside filter.

Bulls eye the yearly top during fresh rise past-0.7400.

AUD/USD prints mild losses while taking round to the intraday low of 0.7351, currently down 0.07% near 0.7355, during early Wednesday. The pair refreshed the highest levels since September 02 earlier in Asia but buyers failed to keep the reins afterward amid a lack of data/events.

That said, the quote portrays a bearish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) formation as the MACD also flashes red by press time.

As a result, the sellers are likely to take risks if AUD/USD prices slip below 0.7337 support while eyeing the 200-HMA level of 0.7300.

In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-200-HMA, the mid-November bottom around 0.7220 should return to the chart.

Meanwhile, the upper line of the said bearish chart pattern, at 0.7390 now, precedes the 0.7400 round-figure to question the AUD/USD buyers.

Though, successful trading beyond the 0.7400 threshold may not refrain from crossing the yearly peak surrounding 0.7415.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected