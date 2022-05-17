- AUD/USD renews intraday high during three-day recovery from multi-month low.
- Clear break of weekly falling trend line favors buyers amid firmer RSI.
- 13-day-old horizontal area comprising 100-SMA challenges buyers ahead of descending trend line from early April.
- Previous resistance line, weekly support to test pullback moves.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh daily top around 0.7010 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the previous day’s break of a weekly descending trend line, as well as a firmer RSI (14).
However, multiple hurdles from April 28, as well as the 100-SMA, stand ready to challenge the AUD/USD bulls between 0.7030 and 0.7055.
Also acting as the short-term key resistance is a downward sloping trend line from April 05, close to 0.7115.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support line, around 0.6950 by the press time, puts a floor under the short-term AUD/USD pullback.
Following that, a one-week-old rising support line, near the 0.6900 threshold and the latest multi-month bottom around 0.6830, marked the last week, will be important to watch.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7004
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.6971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7112
|Daily SMA50
|0.7298
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6983
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.