AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from 10/21-day SMA confluence

  • AUD/USD defies Friday’s halt to five-day winning streak while refreshing the intraday high.
  • Bearish MACD fails to disappoint buyers cheering a sustained move beyond short-term SMAs.
  • Monthly resistance line on bulls’ radars, sellers can aim for the key Fibonacci retracements before the monthly low.

AUD/USD rises to 0.7310, up 0.28% intraday, during early Monday’s trading. The aussie pair recently refreshed the intraday high to 0.7314 while carrying its U-turn from the 10-day and 21-day SMA confluence. In doing so, the quote ignores bearish MACD while also parting ways from Friday’s downbeat performance.

Considering the pullback from the key SMA joint, AUD/USD prices may attack the falling trend line from September 01, at 0.7327 now, during the further recoveries.

However, the pair’s upside past-0.7327 becomes doubtful, which if happen needs to cross last week’s top near 0.7350 before directing the bulls towards the August 31 top close to 0.7415.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 0.7285/80 support confluence will attack 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of AUD/USD upside marked in August, respectively around 0.7245 and 0.7205.

In a case where the bears dominate past-0.7205, the monthly bottom near 0.7190 will be the key to watch.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7303
Today Daily Change 14 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 0.7289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7284
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.6974
Daily SMA200 0.6768
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7334
Previous Daily Low 0.7282
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7314
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7269
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.725
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7218
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7321
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7353
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7373

 

 

