AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from 10/21-day SMA confluence

- AUD/USD defies Friday’s halt to five-day winning streak while refreshing the intraday high.
- Bearish MACD fails to disappoint buyers cheering a sustained move beyond short-term SMAs.
- Monthly resistance line on bulls’ radars, sellers can aim for the key Fibonacci retracements before the monthly low.
AUD/USD rises to 0.7310, up 0.28% intraday, during early Monday’s trading. The aussie pair recently refreshed the intraday high to 0.7314 while carrying its U-turn from the 10-day and 21-day SMA confluence. In doing so, the quote ignores bearish MACD while also parting ways from Friday’s downbeat performance.
Considering the pullback from the key SMA joint, AUD/USD prices may attack the falling trend line from September 01, at 0.7327 now, during the further recoveries.
However, the pair’s upside past-0.7327 becomes doubtful, which if happen needs to cross last week’s top near 0.7350 before directing the bulls towards the August 31 top close to 0.7415.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below 0.7285/80 support confluence will attack 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of AUD/USD upside marked in August, respectively around 0.7245 and 0.7205.
In a case where the bears dominate past-0.7205, the monthly bottom near 0.7190 will be the key to watch.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7303
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7284
|Daily SMA50
|0.719
|Daily SMA100
|0.6974
|Daily SMA200
|0.6768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7373
