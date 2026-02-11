USD/CHF is holding a firm downtrend on the daily chart on Wednesday, trading near 0.7720, well below both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7868 and the 200-day EMA at 0.8120. The pair bounced off 0.7605 lows in late January but has failed to reclaim any meaningful ground, with lower highs and lower lows defining structure since the January swing high near 0.8040. Wednesday's delayed Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release came in at 130K for January, nearly double the 70K consensus and well above December's revised 48K. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) annual benchmark revisions told a different story, slashing total 2025 nonfarm employment by 898K and cutting average monthly job growth from the previously reported 49K to just 15K. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3% from 4.4%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-over-month, above the 0.3% forecast. The stronger-than-expected headline and hotter wage growth pushed back Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations from spring to July, providing a short-term bid under the US Dollar (USD).

Technicals still tilt toward the bearish side

On the lower timeframes, the Stochastic Oscillator (14,5,5) is churning on the lower half of the indicator scale, climbing out of oversold territory and suggesting near-term upside momentum is building. The pair saw an intraday bounce following the NFP data, but price remains capped below the 0.7750 area where sellers stepped in during last week's sessions. For bulls to gain traction, a sustained break above 0.7800 would be needed to challenge the 50-day EMA at 0.7868. On the downside, a failure to hold above 0.7650 would reopen the path toward the 2026 low at 0.7605, with the psychological 0.7500 level as the next target below that. Fed Governor Schmid's speech today carried a hawkish 7.0 rating, and with Fed Governor Bowman also speaking later, the pair's direction into Thursday will likely hinge on whether the market continues repricing rate cuts further out or refocuses on the weak underlying 2025 labor trend exposed by the benchmark revisions.

USD/CHF daily chart