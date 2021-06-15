AUD/USD Price Analysis: Impending bear cross probes bounce off monthly support near 0.7700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD reverses early Asian losses amid subdued session.
  • MACD fades bearish bias but a confluence of 50-SMA, 21-SMA test bulls.
  • Bear cross needs validation from monthly support to attack mid-April lows.

AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7110 in a run-up to consolidate the day’s losses amid a sluggish trading session during early Tuesday.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s failures to cross 50-SMA the previous day joins the looming crossover of the stated SMA above 21-SMA, to back the bearish bias towards a horizontal area comprising multiple lows since mid-May.

Though, a clear downtrend below the 0.7700 threshold becomes necessary for the pair to aim for monthly horizontal support near 0.7690-85.

In a case where AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7685, it becomes vulnerable to attack the monthly bottom, also the lowest since April 14, surrounding 0.7645.

Alternatively, receding bearish bias of MACD signals another attempt to cross the key SMA confluence near 0.7725.

The same, if confirmed, will trigger recovery moves targeting the month’s top close to the 0.7800 round figure.

Overall, AUD/USD traders should wait for confirmation of a bearish cross to take fresh short positions, until then odds of the quote’s corrective pullback targeting 0.7725 can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7712
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.7712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7738
Daily SMA50 0.7736
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.7548
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7727
Previous Daily Low 0.7692
Previous Weekly High 0.7794
Previous Weekly Low 0.7687
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7694
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7676
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7659
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7728
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7745
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7763

 

 

EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.

When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD defends 1.4100 while extending Monday’s recovery moves ahead of the UK jobs report. The pair struggles to justify the official confirmation of a four-week delay in the UK’s unlock deadline as well as Brexit woes amid lacklustre US dollar’s performance. Bailey’s speech and US data in focus.

Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come

Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come

Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.

The FOMC may address tapering directly or indirectly

The FOMC may address tapering directly or indirectly

The big news this week, or rather the Big Hint, is the Fed policy meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday. Also Wednesday is the Biden meeting with Putin, and Canada reports CPI. In the US, tomorrow’s retail sales might be interesting. 

