AUD/USD Price Analysis: Impending bear cross probes bounce off monthly support near 0.7700

- AUD/USD reverses early Asian losses amid subdued session.
- MACD fades bearish bias but a confluence of 50-SMA, 21-SMA test bulls.
- Bear cross needs validation from monthly support to attack mid-April lows.
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7110 in a run-up to consolidate the day’s losses amid a sluggish trading session during early Tuesday.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s failures to cross 50-SMA the previous day joins the looming crossover of the stated SMA above 21-SMA, to back the bearish bias towards a horizontal area comprising multiple lows since mid-May.
Though, a clear downtrend below the 0.7700 threshold becomes necessary for the pair to aim for monthly horizontal support near 0.7690-85.
In a case where AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7685, it becomes vulnerable to attack the monthly bottom, also the lowest since April 14, surrounding 0.7645.
Alternatively, receding bearish bias of MACD signals another attempt to cross the key SMA confluence near 0.7725.
The same, if confirmed, will trigger recovery moves targeting the month’s top close to the 0.7800 round figure.
Overall, AUD/USD traders should wait for confirmation of a bearish cross to take fresh short positions, until then odds of the quote’s corrective pullback targeting 0.7725 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7738
|Daily SMA50
|0.7736
|Daily SMA100
|0.7727
|Daily SMA200
|0.7548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7794
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
