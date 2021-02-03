AUD/USD Price Analysis: Holds steady above 0.7600 mark, bearish potential intact

- AUD/USD seemed struggling to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
- A pickup USD demand was seen as a key factor that capped the upside.
- The near-term set-up remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest daily gains through the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained confined in a range above the 0.7600 mark.
The US dollar remained well supported by some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and better-than-expected ADP report on the US private-sector employment. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Currently hovering around the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.6990-0.7820 strong move up, the pair is having difficulty in attracting investors. The inability to gain any meaningful traction suggests that the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops might still be far from being over.
The bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. Hence, any further move up might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
A sustained weakness below the overnight swing lows, which coincides with a short-term descending trend-line support, currently around the 0.7565-60 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
The latter represents 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
AUD/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7716
|Daily SMA50
|0.7605
|Daily SMA100
|0.7392
|Daily SMA200
|0.7171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
