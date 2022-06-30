AUD/USD Price Analysis: Faces hurdle around 0.6900 after defending 0.6850s demand zone

  • Aussie bulls have defended the demand zone in a range of 0.6850-0.6867.
  • The RSI (14) has reclaimed the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a responsive buying action.
  • The trendline placed from 0.7070 will act as a major hurdle for the pair.

The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a firmer rebound after failing to sustain below 0.6860. A responsive buying action has driven the asset strongly above 0.69000. However, a mild correction has turned the asset sideways.

On an hourly scale, aussie bulls have attracted some significant bids after testing the critical demand zone placed in a narrow range of 0.6850-0.6867. A responsive buying action has been witnessed, which strengthened the asset to attack the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6898. While, the 200-period EMA at 0.6930 is still higher than the asset, which indicates that the long-term trend is still down.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has reclaimed the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals that the aussie bulls are no weaker now.

It is worth noting that trendline placed from June 16 high at 0.7070, adjoining Tuesday’s high at 0.6965 will continue to act as major resistance for the counter.

The aussie bulls could lift the asset price higher if the major overstep Wednesday’s high at 0.6965. This will drive the asset towards the psychological resistance at 0.7000, followed by June 13 high at 0.7035.

On the flip side, the aussie bulls could lose their grip if the asset drops below June 23 low at 0.6868. This will drag the asset towards May 12 low and the round-level support at 0.6829 and 0.6800 respectively.

AUD/USD hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6879
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7022
Daily SMA50 0.7061
Daily SMA100 0.7205
Daily SMA200 0.7228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6921
Previous Daily Low 0.6861
Previous Weekly High 0.6997
Previous Weekly Low 0.6868
Previous Monthly High 0.7267
Previous Monthly Low 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6855
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6795
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6947
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6974

 

 

 

 

 

