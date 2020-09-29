AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from multi-day tops, still well bid above 0.7100 mark

- AUD/USD edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The momentum pushed the pair to four-day tops, around 38.2% Fibo. level.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for bulls.
The AUD/USD pair built on the overnight recovery move from the 100-day SMA support, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
The momentum pushed the pair to four-day tops, near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7346-0.7005 recent decline. A sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA and a subsequent strength beyond the 0.7100 round-figure mark was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have recovered from the bearish territory and support prospects for additional gains. However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart.
The set-up warrants some caution for bullish traders ahead of the first US presidential debate. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent downfall is over and positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
On the flip side, the 0.7100 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level around the 0.7080 region. Dips towards the mentioned support might continue to attract some buying and remain limited near the 100-hour SMA, around the 0.7065 region.
A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to eventually slide below 100-day SMA support. The downward trajectory could then drag the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.6925 intermediate support en-route the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|0.7071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7235
|Daily SMA50
|0.7204
|Daily SMA100
|0.7012
|Daily SMA200
|0.6775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7075
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7028
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7135
