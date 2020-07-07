AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops nearly 30 pips from session highs

AUD/USD pulls back from session highs, confirming a bearish divergence of RSI.

The pair risks a deeper drop to the 50-hour SMA support.

AUD/USD has failed to take out resistance at 0.70 ahead of the all-important Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision. The pair is currently trading near 0.6970, having hit highs above 0.70 two hours ago.

The pullback has established a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart. A bearish divergence occurs when the indicator prints lower highs alongside higher highs on the price chart and is widely considered a sign of uptrend exhaustion.

As such, one may expect a deeper drop in the AUD/USD, possibly to the ascending 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), currently at 0.6955. On the higher side, a clear break above 0.70 would restore the intraday bullish view.

The AUD/USD pair has rallied by over 1500 pips over the past 3.5-months. The RBA, therefore, may talk down the Aussie dollar. The rate decision is scheduled at 04:30 GMT.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels