AUD/USD Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart points to more losses

- AUD/USD extends sell-off after rejection above 0.7700.
- DXY rebounds, as Treasury yields stabilize while China CPI beats estimates.
- The 4H chart shows death cross, RSI remains bearish.
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650, as the bulls failed to resist above the 0.7700 level earlier in the Asian session.
The downside in the aussie could be attributed to the impressive bounce staged by the US dollar across its major peers, as the Treasury yields look to stabilize following a steep correction from 13-month tops a day before.
The price action around the yields and US dollar continues to remain the main market driver, as markets look forward to the US CPI, bond auction and stimulus announcements. The aussie bulls ignored the upbeat Chinese inflation figures amid risk-off market mood.
Looking at the spot technically, the bears look to extend their control amid a death cross confirmed on the four-hour chart after the 50-simple moving average (SMA) pierced through the horizontal 200-SMA from above.
The relative strength index (RSI) trends below the midline, allowing room for more declines. Therefore, a drop towards the horizontal trendline support at 0.7620 is likely on the cards, below which the 0.7600 level could be put to test.
On the flip side, the bearish 21-SMA at 0.7684 offers immediate resistance to the major.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the downside.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7671
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.7718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7784
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.7323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7726
|Previous Daily Low
|0.762
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7545
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
