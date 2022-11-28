- AUD/USD pokes short-term key support confluence as it braces for the biggest daily loss in a week.
- Convergence of 100-DMA, three-week-old ascending trend line probes sellers.
- MACD, RSI conditions tease sellers to aim for a two-month-long horizontal support zone.
AUD/USD bears jostle with short-term key support surrounding 0.6690 as bears try to retake control during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood as it prepares for the biggest daily fall in a week.
That said, a joint of the 100-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward-sloping trend line from November 04, close to 0.6690, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD pair bears.
It’s worth noting that the impending bear cross on the MACD and the RSI (14) retreat keeps sellers hopeful of breaking the 0.6690 support.
Following that, a south-run towards a broad support region between 0.6550 and 0.6525, comprising multiple levels marked since late September, will gain the market’s attention.
In a case where AUD/USD remains weak past 0.6525, the odds of witnessing a south-run toward the yearly low of 0.6170 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a descending trend line from September 13, close to 0.6775 by the press time, holds the key to AUD/USD buyer’s conviction.
Should the Aussie pair remains firmer past 0.6775, it can quickly refresh the monthly high, currently around 0.6800, by targeting September’s top surrounding 0.6915.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96%
|Today daily open
|0.6747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6585
|Daily SMA50
|0.6489
|Daily SMA100
|0.6689
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6781
|Previous Daily Low
|0.672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
