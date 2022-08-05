- Aussie bulls are facing barricades around 50% Fibo retracement at 0.6983.
- The asset is expected to remain sideways in the 0.6890-0.7045 range.
- The 200-EMA has turned flat while the 50-EMA is overlapping with the asset prices.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.6945-0.6976 in the Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a responsive buying action from a cushion below 0.6900. Usually, a responsive buying action indicates the initiation of significant longs by the market participants as they find the asset price a value bet.
On a four-hour scale, the aussie bulls are facing barricades around the 50% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from June high at 0.7283 to July 14 low at 0.6707) at 0.6983. This has pushed the asset into a charted territory. The asset will consolidate in a 0.6890-0.7045 range ahead.
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6930. Also, the 50-EMA at 0.6952 is overlapping with the asset prices, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the asset is awaiting a potential trigger for a meaningful move.
A decisive move above the six-week high at 0.7047 will send the major towards the round-level resistance of 0.7100, followed by May 31 high at 0.7204.
Alternatively, a downside break of the above-mentioned consolidation, which is in a 0.6890-0.7045 range will drag the asset towards a 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.6823. A slippage below 23.6% Fibo retracement will trigger the downside risk to July 5 low at 0.6761.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6892
|Daily SMA50
|0.696
|Daily SMA100
|0.7111
|Daily SMA200
|0.7164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6991
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7052
