AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls target upside structure

- AUD/USD is building a bullish case towards prior structure.
- There is still some support that may leave bulls with a more expensive ride.
AUD/USD is on the verge of a breakput to the upside for which bulls will be looking for an opportunity to get on board with.
The weekly chart offers a compelling resistance stricture, or prior support, for which the bulls can target.
The following offers a top down analysis to illustrate where an opportunity could arise.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers a resistance target where the prior lows were made before the latest bearish trend.
4-hour setup
The 4-hour chart displays some meanwhile support, but on a break there, the bulls can get set for a run towards the upside resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
