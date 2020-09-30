AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls target upside structure

AUD/USD is building a bullish case towards prior structure.

There is still some support that may leave bulls with a more expensive ride.

AUD/USD is on the verge of a breakput to the upside for which bulls will be looking for an opportunity to get on board with.

The weekly chart offers a compelling resistance stricture, or prior support, for which the bulls can target.

The following offers a top down analysis to illustrate where an opportunity could arise.

Weekly chart

The weekly chart offers a resistance target where the prior lows were made before the latest bearish trend.

4-hour setup

The 4-hour chart displays some meanwhile support, but on a break there, the bulls can get set for a run towards the upside resistance.