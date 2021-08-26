AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 0.7300 breakout for re-entry

- AUD/USD stays depressed despite licking its wounds of late.
- 100-SMA, seven-week-old descending trend line challenge immediate recovery, RSI retreat keeps sellers hopeful as well.
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, the first in four days, around 0.7240-45 during a lackluster Asian session on Friday.
The Aussie pair’s losses on Thursday pulled the quote back below the key resistance confluence comprising 100-SMA and a downward sloping trend line from July 06. The fall also took clues from the RSI line’s retreat from the overbought area.
Hence, the latest corrective pullback remains meaningless until crossing the stated key hurdle around 0.7300.
Following that, the monthly peak of around 0.7430 will be in focus. However, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of July–August downtrend, respectively around 0.7350 and 0.7410, may offer intermediate halts during the rise.
Alternatively, the 0.7200 threshold precedes 0.7145-40 and the monthly low near 0.7100, also the lowest level since November 2020, to restrict short-term AUD/USD losses.
In a case where the sellers keep reins past 0.7100, June 2020 top surrounding 0.7060 will be in focus.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important level
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7243
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.7277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7312
|Daily SMA50
|0.7405
|Daily SMA100
|0.7571
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7281
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7236
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.