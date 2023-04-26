AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be lurking at the fresh cycle lows but continuaiton not off the table

- AUD/USD bulls could start to show up.
- There will be prospects of a correction into prior support near the 38.2% Fibonacci.
- The 50% mean reversion aligns with the round 0.6650 number also.
As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears aligned below 0.6710, and AUD/USD Price Analysis: Where are the bears hibernating? where the following illustrated the downside prospects while below 0.6710, we have seen a strong continuation move into 0.6591 today´s low.
AUD/USD prior analysis
The M-formation on the daily chart was expected to act as the peak formation in a correction and lead to a move lower to break the structure on the downside.
AUD/USD H4 chart
The four-hour chart´s 50% mean reversion level near 0.6710 aligned with the neckline of the pattern that could continue to act as resistance.
The price deteriorated but there had been a lack of momentum in the US Dollar and AUD/USD climbed back into the barroom brawl as follows:
In the bearish thrust, there was a break in structure which left the bias to the downside so long as the bears showed up and guarded the 0.67s.
However, there was an adjustment to the daily chart´s Fibonaccis as follows:
AUD/USD update
The 38.2% Fibonacci acted as resistance and we got a strong bearish impulse from there to test 0.6600 and the -61.8% Fibo.
There are long positions from below 0.6590 and 0.6560 that could see the market move into and further out:
... there is a lot of downside potential below. However...
If the bulls step in, then there will be prospects of a correction into prior support near the 38.2% Fibonacci. The 50% mean reversion aligns with the round 0.6650 number also.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1050, far from the top Premium
EUR/USD rose on Wednesday but closed far from the new YTD high, it reached at 1.1094 during the American session. The pair is steady around 1.1030/40 after a recovery of the US Dollar amid market concerns.
GBP/USD finds support at 1.2450
GBP/USD pulled back after reaching weekly highs above 1.2500. The correction found support at the 1.2450 area. The greenback posted mixed results on Wednesday, and gained momentum during the American session on cautious markets.
Gold: Bears take control as concerns mount Premium
Spot Gold failed to regain the $2,000 threshold on Wednesday as the market mood improved, but caution persists. XAU/USD traded as high as $2,009.34 a troy ounce early in the American session but is currently sliding below the $1,990 mark.
Can Cardano price recovery trigger the return of 100,000 investors that fled after the 15% crash?
Cardano price has performed exceptionally throughout Q1 and April as well reinvigorating the investors’ lost confidence in the project.
US: Newly revised sales data could kneecap Q1 GDP growth
A revision to prior retail sales data published this week is a potential game-changer. If our interpretation of the latest revisions is correct, then real GDP growth for Q1-2023, which will be reported on Thursday morning, could come in at half the growth rate that is presently expected by the consensus.