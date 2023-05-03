AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish above 0.6650 amid firmer Aussie Retail Sales, pre-Fed USD fall

- AUD/USD clings to mild gains inside weekly bullish channel, keep bounce off 200-EMA.
- Easing bearish bias of MACD signals adds strength to recovery moves.
- Three-week-old descending trend line acts as immediate hurdle; downside break of 0.6650 can prod yearly low.
AUD/USD remains mildly bid during a three-day winning streak around 0.6665 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
Also read: AUD/USD remains confined below 0.6670 despite upbeat Australian Retail Sales data
In doing so, the Aussie pair stays within an upward-sloping trend channel while defending the previous day’s rebound from the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (200-EMA).
That said, the easing bearish bias of the MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading inside a bullish chart formation, not to forget the clear bounce off 200-EMA, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
However, the late April swing high near 0.6705 challenges the immediate upside of the Aussie pair, a break of which will highlight a downward-sloping resistance line from April 13, close to 0.6715 at the latest.
In a case where the AUD/USD buyers keep the reins past 0.6715, the stated weekly channel’s top line, near 0.6745 by the press time, as well as the April 25 swing high near 0.6775, could challenge the upside momentum.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated bullish channel’s support line, near 0.6660, isn’t an open offer for the Aussie bear’s welcome as the 200-EMA level of 0.6650 can prod the AUD/USD pair’s further declines.
Following that, a slump towards the yearly low marked in April, close to 0.6565, can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6667
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6678
|Daily SMA50
|0.6688
|Daily SMA100
|0.679
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1055 even as banking woes, mixed inflation prod Fed, ECB hawks
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends previous day’s recovery. Mixed Eurozone inflation, doubts over Fed and ECB’s role in banking fallouts challenge Euro pair buyers. US default fears, anxiety ahead of FOMC also act as additional checks for buyers.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 as doubts over Fed's role in banking turmoil weigh on US Dollar
GBP/USD takes the bids to renew intraday high near 1.2490 as it cheers the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. In doing so, the Cable pair buyers also cheer the latest doubts on the Fed’s capacity to further inflate the benchmark rates.
Gold eyes above $2,020 as White House needs to raise US debt ceiling sooner
Gold price is gathering strength for a breakout above the immediate resistance of $2,020.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has shifted into a bullish trajectory as concerns for the United States are mounting.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.