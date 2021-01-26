AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks monthly support line on fresh US-China tension

- AUD/USD drops around 15-pips following the news suggesting Beijing’s readiness for a military drill in the South China Sea.
- Bearish MACD, break of short-term key support favor sellers.
- Eight-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
AUD/USD prints 0.32% intraday losses, currently heavy near the day’s low of 0.7684, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the aussie pair drops below an upward sloping trend line from December 28 amid bearish MACD signals.
The pair recently got sold after news crossed wires that China will conduct military drills in the South China Sea amid tensions with the US. The dragon nation seems in a mood to escalate the Sino-American tussle after the US aircraft carrier group recently entered the disputed waters.
Read: S&P 500 futures drop further as China says to conduct military drills in South China Sea
Despite the quote’s sustained downside break of the previous support line and a risk-off mood, 200-bar SMA near 0.7665, followed by the monthly low around 0.7640, will challenge the AUD/USD sellers.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-0.7640, December 28 low near 0.7560 becomes the key support to watch before the previous month’s bottom surrounding 0.7460.
Meanwhile, an upside bounce beyond the previous support line, now resistance, near 0.7700 threshold, will have to cross a short-term falling resistance line, currently around 0.7760 to recall the AUD/USD buyers.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7689
|Today Daily Change
|-23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7563
|Daily SMA100
|0.7369
|Daily SMA200
|0.7133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7748
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7811
