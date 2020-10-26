AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounded by support and resistance, watch for breakout

- AUD/USD bears facing a strong level of the support structure.
- Price is trapped and swing traders await a breakout.
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears since the end of August and following five consecutive months of higher highs and lows.
A deeper correction to a 38.2% retracement level brings in the 0.67 area, but there is a fair bit of significant support structure for bears to overcome first.
Additionally, net long AUD positions have bounced back modestly after plunging while net USD positions have fallen back into red amid growing market optimism that another fiscal package will be agreed by US policymakers.
Nevertheless, the following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how the price is bounded on the daily chart by support and resistance and where weekly support makes it a problematic journey to the monthly target.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that the price is in a phase od distribution and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is still some way off.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is clear. The price is supported at a key structure which is problematic for the bearish case.
Daily chart
There is little that can be done from a swing trading perspective all the while that the price is bounded by support and resistance on the daily time frame.
Swing traders will be open to opportunities once the price has broken to either the upside or, more preferably, to the downside that coincides with the medium-term bearish analysis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
