AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, still in the red around 0.7765 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent USD selling bias assisted AUD/USD to trim a part of its intraday losses.
  • The making of a head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart favours bearish trades.
  • Neutral technical indicators warrant some caution before placing fresh directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair managed to recover around 25-30 pips from early European session lows and was last seen trading with only modest losses, around the 0.7760-65 region.

The US dollar languished near multi-month lows amid expectations that the Fed would retain its accommodative policy stance for a longer period and the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the prevalent risk-on mood, further undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie.

Looking at the technical picture, the recent price action seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish head & shoulders on the daily chart. The pattern, however, is not complete until the neckline support, currently around the 0.7700 mark, is broken decisively. This, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned support before positioning for any further depreciating move. The next relevant support is pegged near monthly swing lows, around the 0.7675 region.

Some follow-through selling will reaffirm the bearish breakdown and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region, touched on April 1, before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 0.7795-0.7800 region is likely to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 0.7815-20 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish set-up and trigger some short-covering move. Bulls might then push the AUD/USD pair beyond an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7840-45 area and attempt a move to reclaim the 0.7900 mark.

AUD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7764
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.7776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7769
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7728
Daily SMA200 0.7507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7782
Previous Daily Low 0.7716
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7734
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7693
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7669
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7824
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7865

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

