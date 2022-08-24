- AUD/USD remains pressured around intraday low, reverses the previous day’s rebound from monthly bottom.
- Multiple swings around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level highlight 0.6850 as the key support.
- Short-term bearish channel, pullback from 200-EMA also keep sellers hopeful.
AUD/USD sellers attack 0.6900 while consolidating the bounce off the monthly low during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The Aussie pair remains inside a one-week-old bearish channel, after taking a U-turn from the 200-EMA. Additionally favoring the pair sellers is the RSI (14) retreat.
With this, the AUD/USD bears again prepare to break the 0.6850 support area comprising multiple levels marked since July 18, as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside.
Following that, the aforementioned channel’s lower line, near 0.6790, could act as an intermediate halt before directing the bears towards the previous monthly low near 0.6680.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to defy the bearish channel formation with a clear upside break of 0.6940, as well as stay beyond the 200-EMA level of 0.6952, to convince AUD/USD buyers.
That said, the 0.7000 psychological magnet and the month-start peak of 0.7048 will gain the market’s attention afterward. However, the monthly peak of 0.7137 appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|0.6933
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.692
|Daily SMA100
|0.7044
|Daily SMA200
|0.7137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6964
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7088
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
