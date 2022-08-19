- AUD/USD plunged more than 0.50% on Friday amidst a buoyant greenback.
- The major slid in each day of the week; losing between Monday-Wednesday almost 3%.
- A break below 0.6869 clears the path towards 0.6800, followed by 0.6718.
The AUD/USD refreshed four-week lows preparing to finish the week with hefty losses, equal to 3.50%. The Aussie tumbled in each day of the week, breaching dynamic resistances, like the 20 and 50-day EMA, on its way down. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6874, down 0.57%.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD shifted from neutral-upwards to downward-biased throughout the week. Worth noting that the major began the week above the 20, 50, and 100-DMAs. However, it tumbled courtesy of buyers unable to crack the 200-day EMA around 0.7130s despite the market’s “dovish” FOMC minutes reaction, which set the Aussie’s faith.
On Monday, the major plummeted below the 100-day EMA; by Wednesday, the AUD/USD was already 200-pips (2.99%) down in the week. Furthermore, as the downtrend gathered momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) plunged from readings nearby 55 to 46, meaning sellers were in charge.
Therefore, the AUD/USD first support will be August low at 0.6869. Once cleared, the next demand zone will be the July 19 daily low at 0.6802, followed by the July 15 low at 0.6718.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6874
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.6923
|Daily SMA100
|0.7063
|Daily SMA200
|0.7144
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7021
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7137
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6898
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
