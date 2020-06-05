AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie prints fresh 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is breaking to fresh 2020 highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls the 0.6990 resistance. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is on the rise while trading in fresh 2020 highs as the USD selloff remains intact. The spot is hovering just below the 0.6990 resistance while above its main SMAs as the overall positive momentum prevails. However, the aussie will need a sustained break above the 0.6990 level for a potential run towards the 0.7183 resistance levels. On the other hand, a retracement down could find initial support near the 0.6834 and 0.6749 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.697
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.6941
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6613
Daily SMA50 0.6435
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6988
Previous Daily Low 0.6882
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6947
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6831
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.678
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6992
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

