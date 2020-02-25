AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie looking for direction near one-decade lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD keeps consolidating losses as USD is on the back foot. 
  • AUD/USD is trading sideways near one-decade low. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is hovering near one-decade lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The trend is clearly down, however, as USD is losing a correction up cannot be ruled out A break beyond the 0.6630 level could attract buying interest towards the 0.6650 and 0.6778 levels. Support is seen near 0.6596, 0.6569 and 0.6548 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 0.6630, 0.6650, 0.6678
Support: 0.6596, 0.6569, 0.6548
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6599
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.67
Daily SMA50 0.6821
Daily SMA100 0.6825
Daily SMA200 0.6848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6628
Previous Daily Low 0.6586
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6562
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6539
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900

EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900

The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.

EUR/USD News

Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears

Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears

The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.

Read more

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures