AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie consolidates gains, trades above 0.6550 level

AUD/USD is consolidating its recent gains while trading off the May’s highs. The quote is currently holding just above the 0.6550 level and the main SMAs while maintaining a bullish bias in the medium-term. However, buyers will need a clear break above the 0.6600 figure which can lead to more gains towards the 0.6700 level and above. On the other hand, support is expected to hold near the 0.6550 and 0.6500 levels.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.