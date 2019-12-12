AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie clings to weekly gains near 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is continuing to grind up following the massive breakout seen on Wednesday. 
  • Resistances on the way up can be located near 0.6912 and 0.6931 levels. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading just below the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the market is trading at fresh December highs this Thursday. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is creeping higher after the strong boost seen on Wednesday. As the buyers remain in control, the spot will probably try to reach the 0.6912 and 0.6931 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
The market remains one-sided while trading above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 0.6880/0.6867 price zone. A break below it could lead to deeper pullback towards the 0.6838/0.6824 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6895
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.682
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.689
Previous Daily Low 0.6804
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6773
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7

 

 

