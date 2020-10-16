AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie capped below previous support at 0.7095

- AUD/USD's recovery attempt has been capped right below 0.7100
- The previous support level turned resistance and the 50-hour SMA are limiting upside attempts.
- On the downside, 0.7055 level is supporting the pair.
The Australian dollar has dropped nearly 2% this week weighed by US dollar strength amid a generalized rush for safety. The pair extended its reversal from last week’s highs at 0.7245, to reach two-week lows at 0.7050 before posting a mild recovery attempt on Friday, that has been capped right below 0.7100.
Hourly charts show the pair moving practically flat over the last sessions, with upside attempts capped below 0.7095, where the pair has found resistance on a former support level (October 6 low) and also the 50-hour SMS, which has been holding the pair down previously.
On the upside, a convincing break beyond the mentioned 0.7095 level might increase bullish momentum, driving the pair towards 0.7145 (October 15 high) and 0.7210/ 20 (October 13 high/intraday level).
On the flipside, initial support lies at 0.7055 (October 15 low). Before here, the pair would resume the downtrend heading towards 0.7030 (September 28 low) and 0.7000 (September 25 low).
AUD/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.