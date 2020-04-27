AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie breaks to six-week highs, challenges 0.6450 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the week kicks off. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6445 level on a daily basis.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is trading in six-week highs as the bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact. The market is holding above the 0.4300 figure and the 50 SMA on the daily time frame. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is trading just above the 0.6445 resistance as bulls remain in control while the spot is trading above the main SMAs while printing higher highs and lows. The quote is seen appreciating in the medium-term with bulls setting their eyes on the 0.6570 and 0.6660 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near 0.6400 and 0.6350 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6445, 0.6570, 0.6660
Support: 0.6400, 0.6350, 0.6260
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6451
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 0.639
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6257
Daily SMA50 0.6315
Daily SMA100 0.6581
Daily SMA200 0.6696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.64
Previous Daily Low 0.6337
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6313
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6288
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6478

 

 

