AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bounces from session lows, approaching 0.6700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is having a modest bounce after bears attempted to reach the 2020 low. 
  • AUD/USD is consolidating losses near the 0.6700 figure.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is bouncing from one-decade lows while trading well under its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). AUD/USD tried to reach the 2020 low but is finding some support as the market is staying in a range near the 2020 lows. Bears want to resume the bear trend by breaking below the 0.6668 support and targetting the 0.6640 and 0.6626 levels. On the flip side, bulls want to create a reversal up and overcome several layers of resistance to reach the 0.6753 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
   
Resistance: 0.6700, 0.6723, 0.6753
Support: 0.6668, 0.6640, 0.6626
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6692
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.6717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6745
Daily SMA50 0.6844
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.6855
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6734
Previous Daily Low 0.6712
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.672
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6708
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6743
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6752

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

