AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bounces from one-decade low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is reversing up after reaching yet again a fresh 2020 low. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.6647 level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The aussie is attempting to reverse up from one-decade lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The trend is clearly bearish, however, considering the broad-based USD selling and the reversal attempt, AUD/USD might be in for a corrective move up in the coming sessions. A break above the 0.6647 level can lead to further strength towards 0.6675 and 0.6700 levels. Support is seen near 0.6613, 0.6578 and 0.6558 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
   
Resistance: 0.6647, 0.6675, 0.6700
Support: 0.6613, 0.6578, 0.6558
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6629
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.6617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6718
Daily SMA50 0.6832
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6851
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6698
Previous Daily Low 0.661
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6643
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

