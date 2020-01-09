AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bears eyeing the 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is starting 2020 by pulling back down sharply below the December 2019 tops. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6840 support. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is pulling back down sharply from the January highs trading now below the 0.6900 handle and the 50/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). 
  

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The Australian dollar is under bearish pressure below both the 0.6890 resistance and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The spot is currently consolidating the recent losses as bears want a break below 0.6840 support to reach the 0.6800 handle. However, in the event bulls retake the 0.6890 level, the correction can potentially reach the 0.6920 and 0.6935 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6854
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.6869
Daily SMA100 0.6831
Daily SMA200 0.6895
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6886
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6847
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, market calm

EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, market calm

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground. Fed officials are speaking during the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 after Carney's dovish speech

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050 after hitting a two week low. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions

Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.

Read more

WTI struggles for direction around $60.00

WTI struggles for direction around $60.00

Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate remains under pressure and are gyrating around the key $60.00 mark on Thursday.

Oil News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures