- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh weekly high during three-day uptrend.
- A successful break of 50-SMA, one-week-old descending trend line favor buyers.
- Monthly support line, 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion level act as additional trading filters.
AUD/USD takes the bids to renew weekly top around 0.6755 during early Thursday as buyers cheer a three-day uptrend.
In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers the previous day’s upside break of the 50-SMA and a downward-sloping trend line from November 17, respectively near 0.6690 and 0.6620.
Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the sustained trading beyond the previous resistance line from late October, as well as the 200-SMA, amid the bullish MACD signals.
That said, the AUD/USD buyers are well-positioned to challenge the monthly high of 0.6792 with eyes on 0.6800.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) level surrounding 0.6840 could entertain the bulls before directing them to September’s peak of 0.6916.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD pullback remains elusive unless the quote provides a decisive break below the 50-SMA and the previous resistance line, close to 0.6690 and 0.6620 in that order.
Even so, a one-month-old ascending trend line near 0.6585 can challenge the AUD/USD bears.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past 0.6585, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards the 200-SMA level of 0.6455 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6553
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6691
|Daily SMA200
|0.694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6739
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
