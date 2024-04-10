AUD/USD plummets to the 0.6500 support area after the US CPI release

Australian Dollar posted a strong reversal on Wednesday. The higher-than-expected US inflation levels have endorsed the Fed’s “higher for longer” stance, crushing risky assets like the Aussie. Consumer inflation accelerated in the US in March, with the headline figures accelerating to 0.4%, against expectations of a 0.3% reading. Year-on-year, consumer prices rose at a 3.5% pace from 3.2% in February. The Core inflation accelerated to 0.4% from 0.3% in the previous month, while the yearly rate remained steady at 3.8%. These levels confirm that the Fed has still some work to do to push inflation towards their 2% target, and practically ditch the markets’ view of three rate cuts in 2024 starting in June. Later today, the Fed monetary policy minutes will be looked at from a different perspective following the CPI data. On Friday the PPI will add further insight into the inflation picture, although Fed’s Bostic and Williams, both on the hawkish side of the committee, might attract investors’ attention. The technical picture looks increasingly bearish as the pair is on track to post a strong negative candle today. The 0.6480-0.6500 area might support the pair ahead of the big downside target, 0.6445. Resistances are 0.6550 and 0.6635.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.