- AUD/USD plunges below 0.6600 as sentiment dampened.
- Recently, China’s Covid-19 outbreak kept investors worried about speculations that the Government would reimpose restrictions.
- Traders’ focus turns to Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philippe Lowe speaking on Tuesday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) fell for the fourth straight day in a risk-off mood after news broke that the latest China Covid-19 outbreak caused three deaths during the weekend, as authorities eased some restrictions. Hence, speculators seeking safety bolstered the US Dollar (USD) amid growing concerns about reimposing lockdowns. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6590 after hitting a daily high of 0.6683.
Sentiment bolstered the US Dollar on safe-haven flows
Wall Street denotes investors’ worries about China being hit by a Covid outbreak, extending its losses in the day. A light economic calendar in the United States (US) witnessed the Chicago National Activity index falling to negative territory in October, to -0.05 from 0.17 in September. Although the US October CPI and PPI reports were softer-than-expected, a solid US Retail Sales report increased the chances that the Fed will continue tightening monetary conditions.
During the last week, a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials expressed the need to ease the pace of interest rate hikes but mentioned that they’re not pausing. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said rates are not “sufficiently restrictive” and foresees the Federal Funds rate (FFR) to peak at around 5% to 6%.
The Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that the supports slowing the rhythm of interest-rate increases and foresees 75 to 100 bps additional tightening to the FFR.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, climbs sharply by 0.80%, at 107.823, a headwind for the Australian Dollar.
Aside from this, an absent Australian economic calendar leaves AUD/USD traders leaning on market sentiment, battered by China‘s news. It should be noted that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.65%, while Iron Ore prices added another piece of the puzzle that is weighing on the Australian Dollar.
Ahead into the week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will cross wires on Tuesday, delivering a speech at the Annual Committee for Economic Development of Australia Dinner. He is expected to reiterate the RBA’s commitment to tame inflation, though it is not likely to rock the boat. On the US front, the economic calendar will feature the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index alongside further Fed speaking.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12
|Today daily open
|0.667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6513
|Daily SMA50
|0.6495
|Daily SMA100
|0.6695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6783
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
