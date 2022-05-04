AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed

- AUD/USD bulls take a breather around two-week top after the heavily daily jump since November 2011.
- Fed matched market forecasts of 0.50% rate hike, announced balance sheet normalization in June.
- Powell’s rejection of a 75 bps increase in Fed rate triggered much-awaited relief rally.
- Australia's trade numbers for March, China’s return and risk catalysts will be crucial for immediate directions.
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Having initially cheered the US dollar pullback and upbeat Australia Retail Sales, not to forget keeping the post-RBA optimism, AUD/USD rallied 180 pips after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell rejected the idea of a 0.75% rate hike in the upcoming meeting.
The Fed, however, kept its word by announcing 50 basis points (bps) of a lift to the benchmark rate, as well as conveyed quantitative tightening to begin from June, initially with a $47.5 billion cap per month.
It’s worth noting that the softer prints of the US ISM Services and ADP Employment Change for April also offered a background for the AUD/USD upside.
Alternatively, anxiety ahead of the key Aussie data and EU’s sixth round of sanctions on Russia, as well as China’s covid woes, also join the forces to test the AUD/USD bulls as Beijing’s return to markets makes traders cautious.
That said, Australia’s headline Trade Balance may rise to 8500M in March versus 7457M prior. Aussie Building Permits for March and China’s Caixin Services PMI for April are also in the economic docket and will be important to watch for immediate directions, in addition to the risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD prices remain below the 100 and 200 DMAs, respectively around 0.7265 and 0.7285, despite the latest rally, which in turn teases a pullback towards the previously important hurdle, namely the March’s low of 0.7165.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0159
|Today Daily Change %
|2.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7306
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
